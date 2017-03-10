The Ultimate Austin Travel Guide

F irst off, congratulations on making it out of the airport without getting barbecue sauce on your shirt. We understand you couldn't wait for a slab of fatty brisket. Brace yourself now for even better beef in your future.

Austin may be the barbecue capital of the universe, but these days you'd have to be smoking something other than post oak to think that's all there is to eat. Proximity to Mexico means we feast on tons of tacos, breakfast, noon, and night, plus muchos moles, tortas, and chilaquiles. Oh, and we rep two of the best sushi restaurants in the world. And Detroit-style pizza whose crust is somehow both crispy with caramelized cheese yet soft as down on the inside. And a buffet of James Beard-worthy New American restaurants making noodles out of pig face. And craft breweries spewing sours, stouts, and Pearl Snaps, an Austin Beerworks Pils that has become the city's official beer of record.