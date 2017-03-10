The Ultimate Austin Travel Guide

Austinites are a protective lot, and most aren't happy about the afternoon hellscape of I-35 traffic and hour-long lines to enter Barton Springs (pro tip: go to the back entrance, or hit a luscious BYOB greenbelt swimming hole). But even the jaded contingent who believes we've jumped the locally sourced shark can't complain about the best entrepreneurial conditions outside of Silicon Valley, the deluge of world-class food, and the fact that the band playing your neighborhood dive bar today could well book a Tiny Desk Concert on NPR tomorrow.
The city has always been too cool for school, which is exactly why you need to visit now, before all the tourists ruin it! As we have elsewhere, we've got you covered. Each month this year, Thrillist will roll out a massive, comprehensive travel guide to another great American city. Having ambled around New Orleans, San Diego, and Miami, we're hitting the Lone Star State's shining capital. In this guide our writers will lead you around the city, into the greenbelt, and to barbecue meccas just outside city limits. We sussed out the best restaurants, bars, music venues, and things to know once you inevitably consider moving here, relying on local writers for the whole shebang. Treat it like you would a roadmap to the jewel of Texas. You'll find that, like a paper map, it's impossible to fold correctly.
So bottom line, bring your appetite. And maybe a cooler to take home some of that brisket.
When you book, consider that walking in Austin isn't a thing. The 30-minute walks customary in cities like New York baffle Austinites who don't exactly love standing on pavement in triple-digit heat. Staying in a neighborhood slightly off the beaten path might save a few bucks, but you'll likely spend them instead on a Fasten (yes, that's a car service. We have an "it's complicated" relationship with Uber and Lyft.).
Downtown
Staying downtown is a no-brainer. It's the most central choice, with easy access to South and East Austin as well as the University of Texas campus, tons of things to eat and drink, and a nearby body of water to swim in (Barton Springs!). The Driskill is the classiest hotel in town that happens to be in the middle of the least classy street (Dirty 6th; more on that later). It's the place to stay if you want to roll like the late-1800s cattle baron who built it. For a hotel with a bar built for bad decisions, the W is the move. Or for new-school elegance, try the Hotel Van Zandt, which boasts one of the best rooftop terraces in town, even if its namesake folk singer would never be able to afford a room (he'd likely find himself at Firehouse Hostel).
East Austin
The hip place to stay is East Austin, a gentrified playground of brewpubs, yoga studios, and artisan convenience stores. It's a wide swath east of IH-35 that comprises many smaller neighborhoods, with Cesar Chavez (1st St for those counting) being the most freshly flipped. Heywood Hotel is the boutique option there, whereas Hotel Eleven (on E 11th St, duh) puts you closer to Franklin Barbecue. Manor Rd (26th St) a few blocks north boasts a long strip of bars and restaurants, but no real lodgings. Thankfully it's a hotbed of… hot beds, in that Airbnbs abound.
South Austin
Lady Bird Lake is where Downtown ends and South Austin begins. It's the epicenter of Weird and as local as it gets. Lamar, South 1st, and South Congress are the three main commercial drags, with South Congress boasting the most lodgings. Hotel San Jose was Austin's boutique hotel trendsetter and is a real bargain (with a great patio bar), while the company operates a more exclusive, higher-priced chateau called Saint Cecilia if luxury is the priority. The South Congress Hotel is a massive outpost of chic retail and restaurants (with a great rooftop pool and DJs in the lobby). The Kimber Modern is where to stay if you have an eye for architecture.
UT, Hyde Park, and North Campus
The University of Texas sprawls just north of Downtown (18th-30th St), so it's still a central choice for lodging if your visit is academic or footballic in nature. The AT&T Executive Center and Hotel Ella are the prime hotels. For a quieter neighborhood Airbnb experience the tree-lined streets of Hyde Park make a great choice and still offer plenty of walkable activities along Guadalupe St.
They're two reminders that no matter the cosmopolitan pedigree, Austin is the capital of a very distinct state. No one will pull an openly carried pistol on you for dissing our politics, but know that much of the population has the outline of Texas tattooed somewhere on their body. There's a good chance even the crustiest anti-establishment punk rocker can recite a chapter of Lonesome Dove from memory.
So show some respect for the Lone Star State. Being a good guest is important, especially during the 10 days of adult Christmas known as SXSW. We've got you covered on how to make the best of the trip (and not make the worst of it). But do your part and Don't Mess With Texas -- make sure that Shiner Bock empty ends up in the recycling.
The entire creative universe flies to Austin in March because of the tracers from the psychedelic cosmic cowboy music scene of the '70s and '80s. Music is a huge part of the city's DNA, and although plenty of vaguely employed blues and indie-rock musicians still loaf around coffee shops, they're seated next to bootstrapping entrepreneurs and app design wizards. Songs don't live and die in dive venues anymore. Instead, they anchor the soundtracks of Netflix shows like Stranger Things.
The film industry has also joined the party. During SXSW, a Bill Murray spotting is a rite of passage, be he bartending at Shangri-La or watching Ghostface Killah from the balcony of the Mohawk. Keep your eyes peeled for Friday Night Lights locations. And you might just see Andre 3000 on break from a TV shoot standing in line for a cappuccino and singing along to soul music from his iPhone speaker.
The city's boom has brought the inevitable stretch marks: horrendous traffic, rents that look unreasonable even to Manhattanites, and heavy gentrification. Historically IH-35 divided East Austin from West, with the east side home to the city's African-American and Hispanic communities. Rising property taxes and an influx of hip businesses have blitzed those neighborhoods, so much that we're one of the only major cities in the country whose African-American population is declining. It'd be hard to argue against the hashtag #AustinSoWhite, but the culture that remains is as fiercely proud as any other group in the city. We all bleed barbecue sauce here, and we all get equally misty-eyed when the moonlight glints off the 68-degree waters of Barton Springs during night swim (open until 10pm!).
With any luck that wandering will lead to a body of water -- perhaps Barton Springs or Deep Eddy or a secret swimming hole. Always carry a swimsuit! The 100-plus-degree heat is physical and mental torture that subsides only when you submerge yourself in water. People swim literally every day during the summer, and locals all have their favorite spots. Most of these are in the greenbelt, a mythical patchwork of trails and swimming holes. Water levels are contingent on rain, so be sure to consult this handy Facebook group to see which spots have strong enough flow. And do bring beer, but discreetly, and use a koozie, as Austin PD likes to swim, too.
Once your shorts are dry, head to a music venue. Do512 also navigates the music scene, but the go-to local resource is Showlist Austin. The text-only layout lacks multimedia flashiness, but there's no easier way to learn which garage rockers will grace the stage of Hotel Vegas or which techno DJs are twiddling knobs at Kingdom. If you're just looking to soak in some vibes, walking Red River is the best bet -- venues like Mohawk, Cheer Up Charlie's, Beerland, Empire, and Barracuda host local bills with national headliners, and a quick chat with the doorman will be able to tell if you're about to see the next Gary Clark Jr. or Spoon. Hell, there's a good chance those guys might even be playing a secret show as we speak. You can't do any better than starting conversations with people. You'll tend to find Texans are big on talking.
