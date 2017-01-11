The Ultimate New Orleans Travel Guide

N ew Orleans is almost completely flat, making it an excellent city for walking or cycling. (Cool tours, making it an excellent city for walking or cycling. (Cool tours, for foot and wheel , abound.) Bikes outclass cars in the denser neighborhoods, like the French Quarter, where you'll want to stop three times every block. Although the city has made great strides in bike-friendliness, walking and riding are probably best done during daylight hours due to thick traffic and, unfortunately, crime.

If you can get past feeling ridiculous, pedicabs are a surprisingly efficient way to get around the Quarter, and on weekends or during special events like the monthly St. Claude Avenue Art Walk, they’ll often run you into neighborhoods like Marigny and Bywater, too. The streetcar is a picturesque, if not particularly speedy, way to get up and downtown on St. Charles Avenue (you should do it at least once) or across town on Canal St; you can download the RTA’s mobile app to keep up with the schedule for both streetcars and buses. The most reliable taxi company is the venerable United Cab, though it’s generally a better bet to grab one outside a hotel than to call. Or save yourself the unpredictability (and the haggling) and skip taxis in favor of Uber and Lyft, which are easy enough to hail. Speaking of: The (fairly recent) introduction of those services makes us lean even further toward recommending that you *not* rent a car. Most places you'll want to be in New Orleans are a pain for parking. Only go that route if you're interested in a day trip outside the city.