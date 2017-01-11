The Ultimate New Orleans Travel Guide

Bookmark this page: It’s where you’re going to want to return as you plan your adventures in the city.
Remember to eat responsibly; in New Orleans, your stomach cannot keep pace with your eyes. We’re here to help you pick wisely.
The French Quarter
Compact though it is, choose your part of the Quarter wisely. The upper Quarter (closer to Canal St) is busier and more touristy; the lower Quarter (closer to the Marigny) is quieter, and the part of the 'hood where you'll be more likely to run into locals. On the upper side, the venerable four-star Hotel Monteleone might lean pricey, but it drips with historic charm (and has a revolving carousel bar!). You'll also find charming boutique spots, like the three 18th-century French Colonial cottages that make up the elegant Soniat House. Further down, where Quarter meets Marigny, the Frenchmen Hotel is a cool, cozy option -- with a courtyard pool -- at the foot of the bustling Frenchmen St music strip.
CBD/Warehouse District
Chains mainly cluster around the tourist mecca of the upper Quarter and the nearby Central Business District/Warehouse District, where you’re within easy walks of museums, dining, and galleries. There you'll also find hip base camps like the CBD branch of the Ace Hotel, which boasts a rooftop pool scene, a live music venue, and a series of ongoing, provocative salon talks and lectures that delve into the city’s culture and history. Another new addition to the area is the Catahoula, a 19th-century Creole townhouse turned boutique hotel named for the state’s official dog.
Garden District
There are plenty of restaurants and bars in this historic uptown neighborhood, another popular if more sprawling area to stay. One offbeat option is the pet-friendly Green House Inn B&B, which boasts a luxurious (and clothing-optional) courtyard saltwater pool and hot tub with waterfalls. Or crash right on the St. Charles streetcar line at the elegant (yet reasonable) Columns Hotel in Anne Rice's old neighborhood and enjoy afternoon Champagne on the veranda beside its namesake pillars, in the shade of verdant live oaks. You'll be only about 3 miles from the Quarter -- this whole city is generally small enough to get from point A to point Z without much stress.
Bywater
A short hop downriver from the Quarter is Bywater, the city’s most rapidly evolving (and most derided, as the Brooklyn of New Orleans) locus for new restaurants, bars and avant-garde art spaces. The funky Lookout Inn has quirky themed rooms (e.g., Elvis, Bollywood) and a tiny jewel of a swimming pool. The old Victorian that houses the Maison de Macarty is on the National Register of Historic Places, and boasts six luxe rooms and a tropical courtyard with pool and cabana bar.
Outside the Quarter (you’re leaving the Quarter, right?) are some of New Orleans’ best independent bookstores, such as Octavia and Garden District Book Shop -- or, if you want to pay tribute to the literary city of Walker Percy, Tennessee Williams, and John Kennedy Toole Downtown, stop by the statue of Ignatius Reilly outside the former D.H. Holmes department store building at 819 Canal St. Want more? We have you covered.
Your basic etiquette pointer: Don’t let the spirit carry you away from common-sense manners. If you're not on Bourbon Street, keep your id on a leash. (And really, even if you are on police-saturated Bourbon Street, use some restraint. Eating baloney sandwiches in Orleans Parish Prison on Ash Wednesday morning after ill-advised nudity or public urination is a tradition, but not one you want to experience.) Be mindful that as wild as the party is, it's one that New Orleanians have special reverence for. So respect kids, cultural traditions, and even the dudes who stake out their spots on the Endymion parade route a week in advance.
Remember, too, that family-friendly here doesn’t mean dull; the massive old-line parades, for instance, are dazzling when you watch them under the live oaks on St. Charles Ave. (More risqué is the wickedly satirical Krewe du Vieux parade, which skewers current events and does not shy away from rude language and decoration.) Mardi Gras Indians run through the streets at dawn in their glorious beaded and feathered suits on Mardi Gras morning; at midnight, when the clocks tick over into Ash Wednesday, mounted police and fire trucks roll up Bourbon Street to announce that the party is over. You won’t be able to experience everything out there on Mardi Gras Day, let alone during the whole Carnival season, but as the local saying goes, it’s a marathon, not a sprint. Within reason, just let the party carry you where it will.
