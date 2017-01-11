Your Driver's License Won't Get You Through Airport Security Anymore

Only the four states above -- and American Samoa -- failed to update their IDs in compliance with this mandate, and as a result, residents will either have to bring a secondary form of identification to the airport, or simply use their passport whenever they fly. Alternatively, you can clog up the security line by attempting to prove your identity without any ID whatsoever, if you wanna be that guy.

There are a couple exceptions, though: residents of New York and Minnesota with Enhanced Driver's Licenses will still be able to use them to pass through security. If all you've got is a plain old NY ID, though, you're SOL until the state decides to issue new, higher-security IDs -- which, let's be honest, you'll probably have to pay through the nose for, because, well, everything is expensive in New York.