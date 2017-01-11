Travel

Your Driver's License Won't Get You Through Airport Security Anymore

By Published On 09/23/2015 By Published On 09/23/2015
Shutterstock

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Whoa: You Can Fly from the West Coast to Europe for $69

The glory days of whipping out your driver's license at the security checkpoint may be coming to an end: if you live in New York, Minnesota, Louisiana, or New Hampshire, your state-issued ID will no longer be a valid form of identification for air travel next year.

This latest security snafu comes courtesy of the REAL ID Act passed by Congress in 2005, which aimed to “set standards for the issuance of sources of identification, such as driver's licenses.” The DHS rollout of REAL ID began in 2014 with restricted areas in Federal facilities, and is set to take effect in the air travel sector "no sooner than 2016."

Only the four states above -- and American Samoa -- failed to update their IDs in compliance with this mandate, and as a result, residents will either have to bring a secondary form of identification to the airport, or simply use their passport whenever they fly. Alternatively, you can clog up the security line by attempting to prove your identity without any ID whatsoever, if you wanna be that guy.

There are a couple exceptions, though: residents of New York and Minnesota with Enhanced Driver's Licenses will still be able to use them to pass through security. If all you've got is a plain old NY ID, though, you're SOL until the state decides to issue new, higher-security IDs -- which, let's be honest, you'll probably have to pay through the nose for, because, well, everything is expensive in New York.


Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.

Gianni Jaccoma is a staff writer for Thrillist, and he’s excited to see what a new NY license looks like. Follow his hopeful tweets @gjaccoma, and send your news tips to news@thrillist.com

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
How to Avoid 6 Common Holiday Travel Fees

related

READ MORE
The Last Airline With a Great Frequent-Flyer Plan Is About to Make It Better

related

READ MORE
Embrace Your Fears With the Tarot King of New Orleans
Destination NOLA

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like