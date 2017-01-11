This Couple Quit Their Jobs and Drove a VW Van to Argentina

But what does it cost?

"We budgeted $15,000 each for the entire trip, including plane tickets and the whole shebang," Vought explains. That’s a hefty price tag, but then, they had to make it stretch. Gas was pricier than they bargained for, and the pair tried to keep their daily budget -- outside of fuel -- to only $30. "Life is cheap on the road," Vought says, "but not nearly as cheap as backpacking."

They also had to learn as they went: with no itinerary or experience in the countries they headed for, the budget was just a ballpark. "We didn't know how long that would last us, or how long we wanted to stay on the road,” Vought says. “A year and a half so far is longer than we initially thought we would have been traveling. At this point we have run out of the trip money."