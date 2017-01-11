The World’s 9 Most Disappointingly Small Tourist Attractions

Walking away disappointed from a day at Madame Tussauds, that's on you. It's a wax museum -- anybody could see that letdown coming. Visiting the The Four Corners and expecting to find more than a CD-sized disk in the desert? Also your bad, 'cause we warned you. But some tourist attractions throw you for a loop. Some attractions come with such a HUGE -- often lifelong -- buildup, you could never predict the epic disappointment you'll feel when you see how small they actually are.

And these are nine of those sites.