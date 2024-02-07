I Spent 6 Days at Disney World and This Is What It Cost

Day 1 - Wednesday

Total cost: $39.01

My husband dropped me off at Will Rogers World Airport early in the morning for my flight, and since the departure was before 6 am, I held off until my layover at Midway in Chicago to buy my usual airport coffee—in this case a $4.67 medium coffee from Dunkin’, plus a granola bar from Hudson News for $4 (figured I’d save the deep-fried calories for Disney).

I landed at Orlando International Airport around noon, making a beeline to my Turo rental car in one of the airport parking lots. From there, I drove promptly to EPCOT, my favorite Disney World park. Since I was starving upon arrival, I perused the food options at the park’s Festival of the Holidays before settling on a sizable smoked salmon latke for a bargain $6.

I followed my meal with a visit to Frozen Ever After. There’s something inexplicably comforting about snaking through the ride’s wintry indoor pathway, which is all decked out in faux-Scandinavian hygge. But the experience is even better when I do so with a beer, so I grabbed an IPA from Block & Hans in the America Pavilion ($12) and joined my fellow riders in the line. Alcohol isn’t cheap in Disney World—I didn’t drink much on this most recent trip, which saved a bunch of money—but I usually do shell out for an overpriced drink or two.

After that, I went on Soarin’, which currently has a temporary California theme, and joined the virtual queue for Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, easily my favorite of the newer rides on-property. By the time I exited the indoor roller coaster, it was dark, I was exhausted from my day of travel and fun, and I wanted to beat the mass exodus before closing, so I left Disney and headed into Orlando, where the hotels (and drinks) are far cheaper. Exhausted, and not really in the mood to coordinate a restaurant visit, I went to Sprouts Farmers Market and picked up a chicken salad wrap and a few Liquid Death sparkling waters for $12.34 and called it a night.