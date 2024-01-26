Strolling through the Magic Kingdom, weaving through strollers and princess parades, you’d never guess that Walt Disney World gets hoppin’ after dark. At the Most Magical Place on Earth, the enchantment doesn’t stop at sundown—it just hits different. Most folks still view Disney World as a place for kids and families, where Mickey Waffles and meet-and-greets are the norm. But as a card-carrying Disney Adult, I can attest that not only is Disney World a place for grown-ups, but it’s got its own magical brand of nightlife. Granted, nightlife by Disney standards is quite a bit different from nightlife in most cities. While you probably shouldn’t expect Jessica Rabbit burlesque or clubs that stay open until 5 am, there’s still a ton to do, see, eat, and drink long after It’s a Small World After All has gone dormant for the day. From late-night live music and theatrics to dancing, drinking, and after-hours parties in the parks, this is the ultimate nightlife guide to Disney World.

Live entertainment When it comes to live music at Disney World, you don’t need to settle for the Country Bears Jamboree. Beyond the folksy musicals and earworm animatronics that populate the parks by day, entertainment takes a different form at night, including at adults-only venues where Disney characters are replaced by dueling pianists and DJs. See pianists duel It’s not every day that a major publication names a Disney World bar one of the best in the nation, but Jellyrolls is a rightful entertainment anchor on Disney’s BoardWalk, where 21-plus crowds convene to watch dueling pianos in a cavernous, spirited space that feels more like New Orleans than Orlando. At once entertaining and hilarious, with pianists doubling as musicians and comics, Jellyrolls doesn’t even get started until 8 pm, with music running until nearly 2 am. If you’re a drinker, look for specialty cocktails and seasonal drinks, like Champagne punch and Cranberry Mules, plus beer, wine, and seltzers aplenty. Travel to the French Quarter via Disney For more New Orleans vibes, the obvious place to go is Disney’s Port Orleans Resort. Divvied into two different hotels, French Quarter and Riverside, the former is home to a particularly toe-tapping good time in Scat Cat’s Club. The late-night iteration of Scat Cat’s Cafe, known for its Mickey-shaped beignets, the funky parlor features live jazz until midnight in a dark, cozy room with faux brick walls. True to its French Quarter influence, the bar boasts a New Orleans-inspired menu of Sazeracs and Hurricanes, plus some of the wildest snacks in all of Disney World—e.g. Baton Rouge Beignets soaked in Kahlúa and Oyster Beignet Po’Boys that taste as audacious as they sound. Party like it’s 1940 From New Orleans to New Jersey, another late-night haunt is Atlantic Dance Hall, an Atlantic City-inspired nightclub on the BoardWalk that transports guests back in time with its ‘40s-style facade and eras-spanning music. Open from 8 pm to 1 am, the sprawling club harkens to yesteryear with an Art Deco-style interior, while the ceiling twinkles with makeshift stars. Simultaneously preserved in time yet timeless, the dance hall is an enduring mainstay for adults looking to shimmy to DJ tunes.

Disney Springs Formerly known as Downtown Disney, Disney Springs is the quintessential Disney World destination for nightlife. Once home to Pleasure Island, which was basically Disney’s version of Sin City, the free-to-visit shopping and entertainment epicenter features an array of clubs, bars, and nighttime offerings that go well beyond the standard Disney fireworks display. Watch animation take the stage at Cirque du Soleil On the western edge of Disney Springs, a huge theater contains Disney’s very own Cirque du Soleil show, Drawn to Life. A singular creative partnership between Cirque du Soleil and Disney, the show takes inspiration from classic Disney animation, transforming the stage into a giant artist’s palette where acrobats spin, flip, and soar through artful set pieces and a score inspired by hallowed Disney harmonies. Most shows are at 5:30 and 8 pm, and last around 90 minutes.

Go on a Disney-centric bar crawl Home to nearly 70 dining and drinking establishments, there’s no shortage of bar crawl fodder at Disney Springs. While mostly not adult-exclusive, many bars and lounges skew decidedly mature, like the Edison, a ‘20s-style spot that blends cocktails, small plates, and live entertainment in a space specifically designed to resemble a steampunk factory. The vast, bi-level bar—open until 11 pm on weekends—comes alive at night, when random stilt-walkers rove the lofty dining rooms and patrons sip “High Roller Cocktails” like Silk & Lace (a Manhattan flavored like cherry cake with cocoa nib- and vanilla-infused port). Elsewhere, Disney Springs’ bars come in all manner of themes and flavors. Oenophiles will find a surprising bounty at Wine Bar George, where Certified Master Sommelier George Miliotes oversees a menu of more than 200 esoteric bottles, while adventurous drinkers can immerse themselves at Jock Lindsay’s Hangar Bar, a vaguely Indiana Jones-themed watering hole where Safari Sangrias and Singapore Slings are poured until 11:30 pm. Then there’s Stargazers Bar, where beer, wine, and cocktails take the stage in a celestial space with regular live music. Other bars at Disney Springs include Lava Lounge, speakeasy-style Enzo’s Hideaway, and Raglan Road Irish Pub. Hit the lanes Feeling competitive? Head to Splitsville Luxury Lanes, a swanky bowling alley (open until 11:30 pm) that boasts two floors of contemporary lanes, live music, and billiards. The menu is also way better than it needs to be, with things like elote-style nachos, sushi rolls, tuna poke, and tropical cocktails.

Disney Parks after dark Just because the parks close to the general public doesn’t mean the fun has to stop. For night owls hoping to extend their Disney experience into the twilight hours, select after-hours events offer magic by moonlight. Explore the parks after closing Normally, being in a Disney park after hours would amount to a serious fine and banishment. But on select evenings, the parks extend their hours for ticketed late-night events and parties, offering the same environments and attractions in a whole new light—or lack thereof. Available at all parks except for Animal Kingdom (the animals need to sleep, too, you know), Disney After Hours offers three extra late-night hours on select dates. During these events, rides are open, and specialty snacks and drinks are frequently offered. Around the holidays, look for special themed After Hours events, like Jollywood Nights at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, or Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party at Magic Kingdom. Tickets aren’t cheap (they start around $165 for Magic Kingdom), but you may find them well worth it for the shortened lines and the opportunity to experience these magical lands in an entirely new way. Embark on a safari Even though Animal Kingdom doesn’t offer Disney After Hours, there’s still an opportunity to experience the park after dark in its own unique way. Starlight Safaris, held periodically at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge, is basically the nighttime version of the Kilimanjaro Safaris attraction in the park, but the whole experience is way more intimate and thrilling. Available to all guests staying at any Disney World resort, excursions depart after sunset from the African-inspired lodge, embarking along the makeshift wooded savanna in open-air safari vehicles reminiscent of something out of Jurassic Park. But instead of dinosaurs, you’re likely to see 30+ different African species, all of them thankfully herbivorous, like zebras, ostriches, wildebeest, and antelopes. Tickets are $89. Go hotel-hopping With more than 25 lavishly themed resorts on property, Disney World has no shortage of dreamy hotel bars—many of which are open late. Dahlia Lounge, the Spanish Surrealist parlor at Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort, offers rooftop views, tapas, and real-deal Gin & Tonics. And one of the most popular bars in Disney World, Trader Sam’s Grog Grotto (which is 21+ after 8 pm), is a bastion of tropical tiki vibes hidden away inside Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort, with Rainforest Cafe-like theatrics, billowing drinks, and even occasional water guns from the Cast Members. An underrated favorite of mine is Crew’s Cup Lounge, a nautical watering hole in Disney’s Yacht Club Resort, where the motif looks like the hull of a ship and the menu gives space for scotches, cognacs, and boozy coffees.

Family-friendly nightlife Not all nightlife is for the 21+ set. For families with nocturnal little ones, Disney World offers some fun and festive fodder worth staying up late(r) for. Movies Under the Stars With widespread offerings throughout the resorts, Movies Under the Stars is an ongoing series of nighttime screenings held on lawns and beaches. Free to partake and open to anyone, screenings take place on various dates and times but always feature Disney animation, from classics like The Princess & the Frog to deeper cuts like Hercules and Onward. Even if it’s not on your itinerary, you never know when you might stumble across something fun, like that time I caught the opening tear-jerker from Up on the front lawn at Disney’s BoardWalk Inn. For screenings, peep the schedule at any given resort front desk, or call (407) 939-2273. Chip ‘N’ Dale’s Campfire Sing-A-Long The most economical place to stay in Disney World, Disney’s Fort Wilderness Campground and Resort also has its own set of sunset shenanigans. By which I mean that woodland critters Chip ‘N’ Dale host their nightly Campfire Sing-A-Longs right before Movies Under the Stars at the Meadow Recreation Area Outdoor Theater. Each event features roaring campfires and guitar-strung melodies, with marshmallow-roasting and dancing. Note: guests must bring their own marshmallows and sticks, but s’more kits are available for purchase.

