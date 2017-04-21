There's an Entire Frickin' Lobster in This Bowl of Pho

Seriously, their lobster pho arrives with an entire lobster swimming in a bowl of broth. Lavish? Yes, but even more decadent is the fact that the restaurant flies this prized crustacean in from Maine every day just for the dish. To make it, the broth is simmered with lobster shells, then added to a bowl of rice noodles with the cooked lobster -- head, tail, and everything in between -- and finished off with traditional pho toppings, like cilantro and scallions.
If you’re more of a meat hound, District One also serves up an equally over-the-top bone marrow pho. Freaking enormous bone marrow bones are stewed in broth, and after, rested on top of noodles and other add-ons. I'd challenge you to find something more ostentatious than these bowls of pho, but I'd lose... this is Vegas, after all. -- Amy Schulman, Editorial Production Assistant
