The Unspoiled Caribbean Paradise More People Should Visit

Dominica is still struggling to attract tourism

Oscar co-owns the Rosalie Bay Resort with Deikel, his wife. Billed as a boutique eco-resort, it's easily noticeable by its giant windmill, which, when operative, provides enough energy for the entire resort and some of the surrounding area. Rooms at this relaxing waterfront gem go from $225 to $555 a night, and it's frequently listed among the top hotels and resorts in the world. It's not just the best place to use as a jumping-off point to explore Dominica's rugged wilderness; it's pretty much the only option.



A very brief history lesson: Dominica was once a major exporter of bananas to the UK, but as globalization spread and Chiquita could export more cheaply from South America, the agricultural economy here dwindled. Drumming up a thriving tourist industry has been a challenge -- the airport is too small for large jets from US hubs, so visitors hop a small plane from a neighboring island. Even with cruise ships making regular stops, the island gets fewer than 70,000 visitors a year.



Oscar and Deikel started their resort to help build up employment. "The intention was never to accumulate money or make profits," said Deikel, a former Minnesotan who fell in love with the island in her youth and has lived here for 20 years. "We're still pushing to make it a successful business. We've been at it for six years, spending money to keep it open. Because if we go, so does everyone in this area."