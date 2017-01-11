The Time Donald Trump Lost $100 Million on a Failed Airline

Donald Trump is a winner. He is so much of a winner, that even when he is losing, he is still winning; THAT is how much of a winner Donald Trump is. All he does is win win win win.

Except for when he bought that airline back in '88.

Reagan was still in office. George Herbert Walker Bush had swept Bob Dole in the Republican primaries and was about to crush Michael Dukakis in the general election. We hadn't yet gone to war in the Persian Gulf. Oil prices were already starting to spike, leading to a recession that would start in a little over a year. And in October of that Year of Our Trump, Anno Donaldi 1988, Donald Trump proudly peacocked at the Plaza Hotel in Midtown Manhattan (which he had also purchased that year and which would later be offloaded in a 1992 bankruptcy filing) that he had acquired Eastern Air Shuttle, a 27-year-old air shuttle company that exclusively served the Eastern Seaboard, with flights between New York, Boston, and DC.

