Celebrate Ancient Asian Traditions at Dragon Boat Festivals Around the U.S.

This weekend’s Dragon Boat Festival (Duanwu Jie in Mandarin and Tuen Ng in Cantonese) is a blending of history, folklore, and mythical beings, sprinkled with bamboo-wrapped sticky rice dumplings called zongzi and helmed by tournaments of fiery racing dragons—okay, long narrow boats shaped like dragons. A public holiday in China, Hong Kong, Macau, and Taiwan, it’s also celebrated in countries like Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, and Malaysia. But how exactly did these traditions get started?

Like many age-old practices, it boils down to a choose-your-own-origin-story adventure. The first tale harkens back to a poet, Qu Yuan, an advisor to the government who lived from 339 to 278 BC and drowned himself in a river to protest governmental policies. Citizens paddled furiously in long boats to save him, beating drums to scare away the water dragons, but to no avail. After his death fans continued to sprinkle the water with rice to feed Qu Yuan's spirit, but the grains were gobbled up by water dragons. (According to this article the “dragons” may have existed, but were actually catfish who gorged themselves on the rice and grew to massive sizes.)

But historians say the long dragon boats were sailing hundreds of years before Qu Yuan. And so the second origin story has to do with the date of the festival: the fifth day of the fifth lunar month (June 3, for those of you playing along). Picked to coincide with the solstice period on the lunar calendar, it perhaps worked against them, as the fifth lunar month in Chinese culture was an unlucky month, and the fifth day an unlucky day. During this time, it was said venomous animals like snakes and scorpions appeared, and people would fall ill, so it was an important time to ward off evil spirits. These traditions then grew into the Dragon Boat Festival, with races happening this weekend in places like Guangzhou for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic. Racing and on-display are decorated boats with heads of dragons that span from 40 to as long as 125 feet, with people throwing rice and zongzi into the river to feed the “dragons.” To keep healthy, participants take herbal baths, hang wormwood and calmus, and toast friends and family with Realgar wine or Xionghuang wine, painting children’s foreheads with the alcoholic slurry.

But you don’t have to travel abroad this weekend to get in on the cultural experience (though you might want to skip the Realgar, as it’s technically made with arsenic). This summer, you’ll find free Dragon Boat Festivals cruising into town everywhere from Portland to Nevada to Kansas City. Perhaps strategically, they’re also not limited to the fifth day of the fifth month but last through October. Here’s everything you need to know about hitting up a Dragon Boat Festival in the US.