Travel

Dubai Says "Screw Practicality," Unveils Swanky Floating Houses

By Published On 06/01/2015 By Published On 06/01/2015
All images courtesy of Kleindienst Group

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Whoa: You Can Fly from the West Coast to Europe for $69

Stuff You'll Like

related

The Best Hot Sauces, Ranked

related

Corrine Is the Craziest Bachelor Contestant Ever, and Here's the Proof

related

10 Crazy Caribbean Resorts You Have to Stay in Before You Die

Dubai's internationally known for its ambitious/foolhardy construction projects, and this latest one is no exception. Say hello to The Floating Seahorse: a waterbound abode you'd expect to find on an episode of MTV Cribs. Not the Redman episode, though.

Related

related

The world’s most incredible underwater hotel rooms

related

This futuristic underwater luxury hotel is built in a quarry

related

Want to breathe underwater like James Bond? Of course you do!

related

The world’s most incredible underwater hotel rooms

Designed by the Kleindienst Group as part of the Heart of Europe section of Dubai's World Islands (an artificial archipelago shaped like, yep, a world map), these floating structures will have no propulsion system to speak of, so you'll have to access 'em via boat. Each home will feature three levels: an upper deck area with a mini-bar and hot tub, a sea-level living room/kitchen/dining room with floor-to-ceiling windows, and an underwater master bedroom/bathroom where, presumably, the magic happens.

As for whether you'll actually be able to peer out the window and make out any of the sea turtles and vivid tropical fish featured in the conceptual renderings, well, that remains to be seen (!).

Before you start saving up for one of these impossibly slick Seahorse homes, though, note that only 42 of them are being built, and 35 have already been snapped up by people who clearly have way too much money to play with. You can check out the rest of the renderings below, though:

related

This futuristic underwater luxury hotel is built in a quarry

Gianni Jaccoma is a staff writer for Thrillist, and something tells him these renderings are too good to be true. For other obvious statements, follow him on Twitter @gjaccoma

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
2017 Flights to Italy Are on Sale for $400 Right Now

related

READ MORE
Here's One Way to Get an Airline to Ban You for Life

related

READ MORE
The 12 Best Countries for Americans Who Want to, Y'Know... Live Abroad All of a Sudden

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like