The Dumbest Things Travelers Did in 2015

When you’re hiking in the Ural Mountains of Russia and come across a grenade with the pin pulled, the first thing to do is run like hell and pray it doesn’t go off, right? Well, yes, but obviously you need to get a selfie with it first! Or so thought two men (Darwin Award candidates?) this year, who sadly blew themselves up in the middle of taking said selfie. Credit to the phone manufacturer, though -- their smartphone survived.



Though we certainly appreciate this guy taking our advice and not pissing off his flight attendant by handing her a bag of puke, leaving it in your seat-back pocket isn’t exactly the best alternative. Yep, one of the dirtiest parts of the plane got even dirtier in September when a traveler on a Honolulu-to-Sacramento flight found an air-sickness bag filled with sickness stuffed in her seat-back pocket. Even worse, it dripped on her when she tried to hand the bag to the flight attendant. Ewwww.