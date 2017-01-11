10 Ways to Make Quick Cash as You Travel

Money’s not good for much on its own, but it’s great at buying time. Rarely is that more apparent than when you’re traveling, or gearing up for a trip. Whether you’re hitting the road for a month or just cramming a week of fun into a three-day weekend, you’re going to be watching the burn rate. In Phoenix or Florence, Miami Beach or Macau, the last thing you want is for your anemic bank account to cut the trip short.

How, then, to mix work with pleasure? Plenty of careers will pay you to travel, true, but let’s not enlist in the French Foreign Legion just yet -- sometimes all you need is a little extra scratch along the way. Fortunately, the enterprising traveler can squeeze a few bucks out of the journey itself, whether via hard labor or the sharing economy. Here are some of the best ways to earn some extra cash as you explore the world, or just road-trip from city to city.