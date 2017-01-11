Disney Dining Hacks That'll Save You Money and Time

Use the Disney Dining Plan

Though you might think the dining plan offered to Disney hotel guests is just a large-scale ploy to ensure you're spending money on theme-park food, Ford insists it will save you money in the long run. The plan has different levels depending on how many meals you want, and can be purchased upfront to avoid impulse food spending. "The plan gets you so many meals and so many snacks, and enables you to know what your budget is upfront so you don't go overboard," Ford says. "Kind of like buying chips in a casino."

And use those points wisely

You don't need to drop all those points on a burger and a pizza, either. If you use your dining credits strategically you can turn one "meal" into several. "In the right food court, snack points can be used for plenty of food choices to make a meal, stretching that meal plan even more," Gutting says. "Use one point for a fruit cup and another point for a yogurt parfait and perfecto! A light breakfast on the go."