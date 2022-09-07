Get in on the Action at This Rabble-Rousing Hong Kong Transplant

“‘Another World is Possible’ and ‘The Third Place’ are both inspirations for Eaton,” writes Eaton Workshop founder Katherine Lo on the sleek DC property’s website. “A third place outside of home and work where one feels deep belonging,” the manifesto continues. “And another world, a better world, one that starts in our imagination but has the possibility of becoming very real.”

Talk of “inspiration” and “a better world” might sound like sales jargon lip service coming from the head of a budding international hotel chain—especially when said head is also the daughter of real estate billionaire and Langham Hospitality Group executive chairman Lo Ka Shui—but Lo’s ambitious creation truly manages to practice what it preaches. In 2018, the Hong Kong-born, US-educated Lo launched the Eaton Workshop in both Hong Kong and in Washington, DC. From the jump, the mission was clear: to establish a space that not only encourages social activism and progressive organizing, but actively foments it via a slate of finely tuned programming, community-oriented amenities, and in-your-face engagement.