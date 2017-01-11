Global Warming Is Making Your Flight Longer, More Expensive

As if obnoxious passengers, horrible seats, and mountains of hidden fees weren't enough, a recent study published in Nature Climate Change points to a new factor that's ruining your air travel experience: global warming.

How exactly does Al Gore's inconvenient truth affect your flight plans? Well, it all comes down to headwinds: increased carbon emissions lead to a warmer atmosphere, which in turn causes a headwind buildup at high altitudes, which ultimately slow down your plane.

The study looked at 20 years of flight data between Honolulu and the west coast, finding that headwinds over the Pacific contributed to increased flight times for westward-bound flights, adding several additional minutes for every 10mph increase in wind speed. And while the opposite is true (eastbound planes have decreased flight times), it's still not enough to completely cancel out the longer westward flights.