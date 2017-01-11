Awesome Eats, Adventures, and Hotels on Both Coasts of the USA

Summer is unquestionably the time for getting it away from it all. Of course, there's "getting away from it all", like a road trip to the next town with a layover at a trucker rest stop and "getting away from it all", like hitting the highway for some serious distance, looking for adventures, crushable eats, and luxe sleep arrangements along the way. This is all about the latter, celebrating some of the most epic stretches of American road packed with all the unbelievable fun, filling, and photo-worthy places and activities anyone could hope for. Read on, pack your bags, and elevate your next journey to the next level.