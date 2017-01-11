Elevated Escapes
Sponsored

Awesome Eats, Adventures, and Hotels on Both Coasts of the USA

By Published On 07/17/2015 By Published On 07/17/2015

More From Elevated Escapes

related

We Spent a Day Accessorizing the Volvo V60 Cross Country

related

10 Road Trip Tips From Professional Race Car Drivers

related

12 Best Restaurants on the Pacific Coast Highway

related

The 10 Best Hotels on The Pacific Coast Highway

Summer is unquestionably the time for getting it away from it all. Of course, there's "getting away from it all", like a road trip to the next town with a layover at a trucker rest stop and "getting away from it all", like hitting the highway for some serious distance, looking for adventures, crushable eats, and luxe sleep arrangements along the way. This is all about the latter, celebrating some of the most epic stretches of American road packed with all the unbelievable fun, filling, and photo-worthy places and activities anyone could hope for. Read on, pack your bags, and elevate your next journey to the next level.

More From Elevated Escapes

related

We Spent a Day Accessorizing the Volvo V60 Cross Country

related

10 Road Trip Tips From Professional Race Car Drivers

related

12 Best Restaurants on the Pacific Coast Highway

related

The 10 Best Hotels on The Pacific Coast Highway
The Blue Ridge Parkway
Jim Lukach/Flickr

10 Amazing Adventures off the Blue Ridge Parkway

It's nearly 500 miles stretching through North Carolina and Virginia, and it's home to some of the most absolutely, ridiculously pretty scenery in America. But that's not all the Blue Ridge Parkway has going for it. We've compiled a list of adventures ranging from the daring to the straight chilling, all only accomplishable along this majestic highway. So what are you waiting for? Click your preferred escape below.

smithereen/Flickr
French Broad River
kzenon/Shutterstock
The Art Loeb Trail
Anthony Heflin/Shutterstock
Navitat
Courtesy of Navitat
Crabs from Swan Oyster Depot
Chris Neuman/Flickr

The 12 Best Restaurants on the Pacific Coast Highway

If we're talking elevated escapes, nothing fits the bill better than the PCH... almost literally. High above the Pacific Ocean, this winding and tremendously scenic route houses more than salt, air, and neck-snapping views. In fact, some of the best eats in America can be found right along the road or right near by. Click on whatever you find most noshable to see the full list of gorge-worthy eateries.

La Super-Rica Taqueria
LadyDucayne/Flickr
albyantoniazzi/Flickr
River's End Restaurant & Inn
Courtesy of River’s End Restaurant & Inn
Duke's Malibu
Courtesy of Duke's Malibu
Road trip tips from the pros
Alex Berger/Flickr

10 Road Trip Tips from Professional Race Car Drivers

An odyssey of the kind we're suggesting requires serious prep. Good thing we've got your back with road trip advice from dudes who know more about cars than even your dad. If they can whip rides in the Verizon IndyCar series, then these pro race car drivers can definitely teach you a thing or two about having the optimal road trip. Baja blasts? Mandatory.

Crabs from Swam Oyster Depot
 Courtesy of El Capitan Canyon

The 10 Best Hotels on the Pacific Coast Highway

If your'e truly going to enjoy every munchable stop on the PCH, you're going to have to catch some Zzzs sometime, but why settle for a murder motel? Check in to one of these swank establishments for the kind of R&R that'll have you back on the road like a champ the next morning.

Ryuji Morishita
Courtesy of Preferred Hotel Group
Courtesy of The Ritz-Carlton, Half Moon Bay
Kodiak Greenwood/Courtesy of The Post Ranch Inn
Anthony Humphreys

We Spent a Day Accessorizing the Volvo V60

You've got the tips, the spots to eat and sleep, and enough adventurous outings to shame any bucket list. The last thing you need? A car to get you there. We tooled around in a new Volvo V60 to check out all the sweet accessories it's packing. Why? Because any car can get you to a destination, but not just any car can make sure you arrive entertained, safe, and in style: a V60 trifecta worth checking.

Other Stuff You'll Like In Elevated Escapes

related

READ MORE
10 Road Trip Tips From Professional Race Car Drivers
Volvo_Jul15

related

READ MORE
10 Amazing Adventures off the Blue Ridge Parkway
Volvo_Jul15

related

READ MORE
We Spent a Day Accessorizing the Volvo V60 Cross Country
Volvo_Jul15