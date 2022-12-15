Explore Europe’s Christmas Markets on a Holiday-Themed River Cruise

I’m staring down a row of about a dozen hot beverage dispensers at a Christmas market in Bratislava, Slovakia, paralyzed by indecision. Do I want to sip something with an orange flavor and hint of cinnamon, or would I prefer black cherry? What about forest fruit? I finally opt for a red currant wine beverage and point to it eagerly, accepting a steaming mug. When the liquid cools enough to drink, I’ll throw it back and then plod a few blocks back to my waiting cruise ship, the Emerald Sun. We’re headed for Budapest to take in some additional Christmas markets, and I’ve got to get some rest before I fortify myself with gingerbread in the morning.

When I first heard about European Christmas market cruises, I knew I had to go. These voyages up and down the Rhine and Danube drop guests in cities with some of the continent’s most festive holiday markets. You can spend the day perusing Vienna’s 17 or so Christmas markets, or take a leisurely stroll through the streets of Bamberg, Germany before sitting down for a nice mug of mulled wine at their Christkindlmarkt. Markets are often held in historic parts of the city and each brings its own local flair, meaning travelers get to experience long-held traditions while gazing up at centuries-old architecture. And at the end of each day in the markets, you get to clamber back on board a vessel twinkling with holiday lights, letting the river carry you to your next destination.