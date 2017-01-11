Emirates Is About to Have the World's Longest Flight

Panama City is Emirates’ first destination in Central America. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates said the service will "[provide] a convenient option for our passengers travelling from or through our global hub in Dubai and onward to destinations throughout Central America, the Caribbean and the northern part of South America."

The service to Panama City will be operated by a Boeing 777-200LR and will have First Class service. Which is probably worth shelling out your life savings for, because... 17 hours and 35 minutes...

