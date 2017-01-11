Travel

Flight Deal: Round-Trip Flights to Italy for $500 on Emirates

By Published On 08/17/2015 By Published On 08/17/2015
Shutterstock

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Whoa: You Can Fly from the West Coast to Europe for $69

The best way to ease the blistering pain of saying goodbye to summer? Start making plans to get out of town immediately. 

Luckily, Emirates is offering flights starting at just $999 roundtrip for two people to fly Economy to Milan, Italy this winter ($3,800 for two in Business Class) -- which is pretty hard for anyone to argue with. Flights are from New York (JFK) to Milan (MXP), and must be completed between October 1st, 2015 and March 23rd, 2016. Those who reside outside of New York can connect via JetBlue to JFK, and then go on to Milan on Emirates. And to get the $999 price, tickets must be booked together.

Naturally, there are some blackout periods (which you can check out here, along with more detailed flight info), but overall, a cheap flight for two to Milan is a pretty great way to make up for the fact that you missed your anniversary last month and keep forgetting to pick up toilet paper.

The deal is valid now through August 20th, so act fast!

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
How a Buddhist Monk at the World's Edge Helped Me Propel the Cubs Into the World Series

related

READ MORE
A Gigantic Nickelodeon Theme Park Is Coming to the East Coast

related

READ MORE
The Ultimate New Orleans Travel Guide
Destination NOLA

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like