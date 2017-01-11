Essential Disney Hacks to Make the Magic Kingdom More Magical

Go on your own special safari

Sure, you could wait in line and go on Animal Kingdom’s Kilimanjaro Safaris ride like a commoner. But why do that when you can see the animals up close? Simply stay at Animal Kingdom Lodge, and you’ll enjoy one of two daily guided safari experiences open only to hotel guests. Choose between the Night Safari (night vision goggles included, people!) and the Wanyama Safari, which concludes with dinner at the amazing Jiko restaurant. Kinda puts eating giant turkey legs in line to shame, right?

Make technology your friend

Use a crowd calendar app to: a) plan your trip for the least-crowded times of year, b) visit the park that's the least crowded on a given day, and c) see which rides have the shortest lines. The official app from Disney is called My Disney Experience (iPhone and Android), but there’s also TouringPlans.com (some basic info for free, but $12.95 for an annual subscription -- a small price to pay for saving some of your sanity) and UndercoverTourist.com, which allows you to check dates on an online crowd calendar.