Essential Gifts You Need To Ship From Your European Vacation

City: Munich, Germany

Gifts: Vintage BMW memorabilia; 20th Century German Expressionist painting reproductions; and cheese, sausages, and jam

There’s more to Munich than Oktoberfest and lederhosen -- but that will be pretty obvious to you once you take a gander at the architecture of the city, rebuilt to look exactly as it did in the late 1800s after its destruction in WWII. While a beer stein might be a nice but ho-hum memento, celebrate Munich’s notoriety in the world of fine art (it’s considered a bigger arts city than Berlin) as well as business, tech, and engineering with gifts that reflect its history. Visit the BMW museum and scope out all the vintage BMW signage like this collectible tin Mini Cooper sign. If art is more your speed, visit the Lenbachhaus museum for some early 20th century German Expressionism, or at least, the work of expressionists working in Germany like artist Jawlensky who painted the Portrait Of Alexander Sakharoff your giftee will want to frame. For something along the edible side, visit Viktualienmarkt, an outdoor food market in the center of the city for Bavarian eats like various cheese and sausages, though spiced jam might travel better.