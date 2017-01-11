Essential Travel Experiences to Have Before You're 30

Climb something, jump off something, dive into something

Climb a mountain. It doesn't have to be Kili, just climb a damn mountain. Or go bungee jumping, or skydiving, or whitewater rafting, or scuba diving, or hell, even river kayaking and snorkeling will work. Just do something outside the norm of what you would usually do at home, and push your personal limits a little bit. Because if all you're doing when you travel is the same old "Hey, we should totally hit that Starbucks outside the Eiffel Tower" stuff you'd be doing at home anyway, what really is the point? Challenge yourself. Let yourself surprise you.

Go on vacation ALONE

A lot of the things mentioned on this list are a hell of a lot easier to do -- and probably more fun -- if you're flying solo and not at the mercy of your friend herd. Traveling alone is some next-level me time, and at the risk of sounding sensational and cliché, it will change you as a person. (In a good way!) Spending a week by yourself (added bonus if it's in a foreign country) is an accelerated master class of learning how to handle your shit. (Also, here's our guide to how to do it.)