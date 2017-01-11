Travel

European Cities With Crazy Underground Tunnel Systems

Underground tunnels. Capuchins catacombs, and mummies in Palermo, Italy
Gandolfo Cannatella / Shutterstock.com

Because who doesn't like to experience ancient civilizations, learn about World War II, and get freaked out by the bones of 4,000 monks, here are 10 subterranean systems in Europe that you can explore.

Capuchins Catacombs and mummies in Palermo, Italy
Gandolfo Cannatella / Shutterstock.com

Palermo, Italy

Catacombs with mummies
Palmero’s underground tunnels have been known to make visitors squeamish (insider tip: bring a sick bag). That’s because of Capuchin Catacombs, a crypt with over 8,000 corpses and 1,000 mummies that look a little too lifelike. Some still have mustaches, clothes, and even toothy expressions -- be prepared to feel your skin crawl.

Pilsner Urquell brewery in Plzen, Czech Republic
Bloomberg/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Pilsen, Czech Republic

Historical underground network
In the Czech city where pilsner beer was invented, there’s a tunnel system that was once crucial to churning out really good brews. Underground passages joined water wells and cellars, used for everything from fermenting to storing and cooling the lager. Today’s guided tour snakes underneath Pilsen’s Old Town, ending above ground at the local Brewery Museum.

The Repeater Station and labyrinth tunnels from World War II, by Winston Churchill, found beneath the White Cliffs of Dover, England
Heritage Images/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Dover, United Kingdom

Abandoned World War II tunnels
Beneath the White Cliffs of Dover on the English coast, there’s a massive labyrinth of tunnels that connected shelters, storage, and even a hospital during WWII. The tunnels were blocked up during the 1970s but re-opened last year for guided tours. Wearing hardhats and carrying torches, visitors can explore the dingy sleeping quarters of soldiers and see their graffiti messages carved into chalky walls.

Avinguda de la Llum or Avenue of Light abandoned mall in Barcelona, Spain
Wikimedia/susany

Barcelona, Spain

Abandoned underground mall
For 50 years, Barcelona’s Avenue of Light was an architectural wonder -- Europe’s first underground shopping mall, spread out over 22,000sqft. Shuttered in 1990, the long walkway leading to shops, offices, and even a cinema are still mostly closed to the public. However, there is one part that still can be seen, a corridor leading to Sephora.

Cubicle of Apostles catacombs in Santa Tecla, Rome, Italy
ANDREAS SOLARO/AFP/Getty Images

Rome, Italy

Networks of catacombs
Rome’s definitely winning in the catacombs department, with at least 40 underground burial sites. Most of the tunnels can be viewed on guided tours including the popular Catacombs of St. Callixtus, which is made up of papal crypts and ancient Christian artifacts. If you’re up for a grotto that’s a little more bizarre, there’s the Capuchin Crypt -- here, the bones of over 4,000 monks are arranged into vertebrae clocks and chandeliers.

Underground city of Naours, France
Flickr/ThruTheseLines

Naours, France

Underground city                        
For centuries, this network of 300 chambers and multiple passages helped villagers escape from war and plundering. Peasants settled here, building homes with fireplaces and even space for livestock, and the underground city later became a strategic location in both World Wars. Today, Naours is a well-known tourist attraction two hours north of Paris.

Underground World War II Cabinet War Rooms in the Imperial War Museum in London, England
Flickr/Bill McNeal

London, United Kingdom

Tunnels, bunkers, and shelters
London’s underground is not just the tube, but also a lesser-known maze of intricate underpasses and rooms left over from WWII. Most famous is the Cabinet War Rooms, a former command center that can now be seen as part of the Imperial War Museum. It’s the only military bunker in central London that’s open to the public.

The underground Basilica Cistern in Istanbul, Turkey
S-F / Shutterstock.com

Istanbul, Turkey

Ancient cisterns
Underneath Istanbul lies the Basilica Cistern, a collection of underground water storage used to sustain Constantinople and the Byzantine Empire. Built 2,000 years ago, today the cisterns -- and their ancient columns with Medusa carvings -- are one of the city's major attractions. It’s even been featured in the James Bond flick From Russia with Love and the video game, Assassin’s Creed: Revelations.

Catacombs filled with skulls and bones in Paris, France
Skreidzeleu/Shutterstock

Paris, France

The mines and catacombs
Paris’ underground network spans hundreds of miles; with tunnels connecting caves and quarries. Much of its illegal to explore (police officers are known to hand out tickets down there), but the Catacombs of Paris can be visited on public tours. At this subterranean cemetery, you can see the bones of six million (!!) people adorning the walls, in freaky skull and shinbone designs.

Tempelhof Airport bunker underground in Berlin, Germany
Flickr/Michael

Berlin, Germany

Tunnels, bunkers, and shelters
Berlin’s subterranean is a serious labyrinth, made up old Nazi tunnels connecting bunkers, air raid shelters, and even the Third Reich’s former aircraft factory. There’s even an unfinished underground highway, designed for Hitler’s world capital Germania. An organization called Berlin Underworld provides guided tours of the tunnels, and even still carries out excavations to find new shafts and dwellings.

