The 9 Most Desired Airbnbs in Europe

5. Cornwall, England

Tree Sparrow House

1BR/1BA, sleeps two

$134/night

Not so much a house in a tree, this bungalow set in an old ash feels more like part of the tree itself. The trunk and branches actually weave in and out of the rooms, which are still warm with insulation despite the tree's invasion. Spacious it is not, with a small wood-paneled sitting area with a small couch and kitchen with a two-burner stove constituting the entire lower level. The upstairs bedroom is literally just that: room for one bed and not much else. The toilet and shower facilities are shared and off-site, but the idea here isn't a full-on luxury property. It's to sleep 6ft up in a tree with views of Falmouth Bay and the fields and orchards of Tregaminion.

Key review: "My girlfriend & I thoroughly enjoyed our stay at Tree Sparrow House. The treehouse is cosy, well finished and surprisingly comfortable. The treehouse was heated upon our arrival, and heated up quickly when we needed it to (it was never cold; a pleasant surprise for February). The bed is comfortable and spacious and we were able to have a lovely night's sleep with occassional rocking from the wind. My concern before arrival was that the treehouse would be cramped for someone tall ... I am happy to report that there is plenty of headroom downstairs and in the bed for the taller person. The toilet did require some tricky manoeuvring however.... :-) The location is remote but easy to find by car with quiet villages nearby and a 25 minute drive to Lizard Point/Kynance Cove. There is a beach within walking distance which is a nice way to start the day." -- Daniel