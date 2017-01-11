Europe’s Coolest Street Art

If you’ve seen Exit Through the Gift Shop, then you know that some of the world’s best street art is found in Europe. And it's not just confined to billboards, either. No, walk around many major European cities, and it's like you're strolling through an art museum. You'll spot murals everywhere, from ordinary office buildings, to abandoned warehouses -- even the side of a castle. These are 12 of the most striking pieces you're likely to come across.

East Side Gallery

Berlin, Germany

This half-mile long stretch is mostly all that’s left of the Berlin Wall. The former West side of the barricade is now an open-air gallery, featuring the work of over 100 artists -- although you’ll also see a lot of pen-and-marker tags from tourists scrawled across the paintings too.