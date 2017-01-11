Europe's Most Overlooked Smaller Cities

If you learned anything from repeated late-night viewings of the movie EuroTrip, it's be wary of absinthe. Also, nude beaches and sex clubs are never what they're cracked up to be.

But what you should've also taken away is that a Euro trip isn't complete without venturing out of the big cities. Sure, Paris and Rome are iconic, but Europe's loaded with smaller cities (with populations under 275k) that are equally charming, authentic, and seriously underrated. Here are 10 you need to visit.