The World's Cleanest Airline Is...

Sometimes, walking into the coach section of an airplane doesn't feel far from walking into the den of a frat house -- food wrappers, cups, and magazines you don't wanna touch litter every nook. Really, the aircraft's upkeep just comes down to which airline you fly. So which one's the cleanest?

Well, according to the latest results of the World Airline Awards, EVA Air ranks as the cleanliest airline in the world. In case you've never heard of EVA, it isn't the private jet of the former "Desperate Housewives" star. No, it's the second-largest airline in Taiwan. Singapore Airlines came in third place, to little surprise, while ANA All Nippon Airways landed in third. If you're noticing a pattern... well, stay tuned until two paragraphs from now.