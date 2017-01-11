The 8 States of the American Southwest, Ranked by an Impartial Midwesterner

6. Colorado

People are going to be mad Colorado didn't rank higher. And hey, there are lots of great things about Colorado – bountiful snow, legal weed. But aside from its beer scene, Colorado doesn't appeal. It might be Coloradans. They exhibit some Midwestern Nice while also being as off-putting as New Yorkers. Friendly! But… not really? And just a little awkward? Or, out of it? Could be all the pot? Oxygen deprivation from the high altitudes? A guy in Fort Collins once tried to show me his yurt. True story. Also true: it wasn't really his yurt he was trying to show me.

Get outside, you say? Well, Mesa Verde National Park is pretty cool but that's probably because it's basically in New Mexico. While Aspen may be a little place where the beer flows like wine and where beautiful women instinctively flock like the salmon of Capistrano, the treacherous three-hour drive from the Denver airport in the middle of winter to get there is no bueno. Speaking of Denver: America has many major cities, and Denver isn't one of them. Colorado doesn't do it for me. This is my list, not yours. Good day.