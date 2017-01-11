Everything You Need to Know About All the Sharks You Can Swim With

Tiger sharks

Known as the garbage cans of the sea, tiger sharks will try to eat just about anything -- including you. With larger ones reaching 15 feet, they’re considered some of deadliest sharks in the world for their fearlessness. But they also often hang out in relatively shallow tropical water, making them a popular attraction for adventurous divers. If you do take the plunge, remain close to your dive partners so you look “big”, wear a dark one-color wetsuit, and do not show any fear, no matter how tempted you may be to scream your head off.

Best place to see them: The aptly-named Tiger Beach near Grand Bahama in the Bahamas is crawling with tiger sharks. Many of the resident sharks here even have girly names like Emma to make them seem friendlier. Though, that doesn’t really change the fact that Emma would probably like to gnaw off your arm.

Fear factor: High. But whatever you do, don’t show it.

Danger factor: High. Tiger sharks are responsible for more attacks on humans than any other species, other than great whites. They’re so dangerous; many people prefer a cage dive.