Everything You Ever Needed To Know About Spearfishing

Weight belt

No, a fanny pack full of rocks will not work (and is quite dangerous, too). But since neoprene wetsuits are quite buoyant, you need some kind of weight to help you dive deep. Rubber weight belts are best for spearfishing since they won’t slide around as your body glides and twists through the water. Meanwhile, stainless steel buckles and weights that go into the belt are worth the extra few bucks since they’ll last much longer than cheaper materials.

Estimated cost: $20-$50



Spear gun

First-timers should start with a manual pole spear or hand spear -- a carbon-fiber pole with a single, double, or three-prong tip and a long rubber band that you “cock” by hooking the loop between the thumb and forefinger of your dominant hand. Once you have a fish lined up, release your grip and allow the built-up tension do the work. Because of its limited range, a pole spear will help you learn how to swim silently, stalk fish, and line up an accurate shot. That's some straight up Bond action right there.

Estimated cost: $50-$500



Dive knife, float lines, float buoy, and fishing license

These may seem like accessories, but they’ll also help you streamline the spearfishing process -- and keep you safe. A dive knife can help you spike your fish, clean it, and cut through lines. A float line connected from your gun to a buoy on the surface allows you to drop your gun when chasing a speared fish -- and the buoy alerts other boaters to your location. As for the fishing license? Well, that’s a must -- the man doesn’t take kindly to poachers. Also, the money you spend generally goes right back into preserving the seascape you’re enjoying.

Estimated cost: $50-$200