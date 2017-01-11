Breakfast in Chengdu: Sheep's Head, Roast Duck, and Much More

For the first episode of Thrillist's brand-new food-adventure show, The Explorers, we joined up with Chinese-speaking, Canadian-born taste-hunter Trevor James (aka The Food Ranger) on a morning market jaunt in Chengdu, the capital of China's southwestern Sichuan province. Gorge vicariously on fresh sheep's head, whole roasted duck, intestine soup, and other traditional Sichuan market staples... then count your blessings that you have less daunting breakfasts at your disposal.
