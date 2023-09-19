The Ultimate Leaf Peeper's Guide to Fall Foliage Hikes

But parking is only part of the foliage hiking journey. Ensuring you know your hiking route is a good safety measure at any time and is particularly important during the fall season, when fallen leaves can obscure paths and make navigation challenging. Pay attention to trail markers; following designated trails can prevent you from getting lost or stumbling off a cliff. Plus, staying on trails reduces the likelihood that you’ll harm delicate soil and plant life or disturb wildlife. Be sure to download your map or bring along an old-school paper one—AllTrails and other GPS apps are great tools, but useless if you lose cell service.

Fall weather can be unpredictable, and sunny mornings may turn into cold, rainy afternoons. Changing conditions demand that you dress in layers. Start with a moisture-wicking base layer made of polyester or merino wool. Add an insulating layer such as fleece for warmth. Top it off with a waterproof and breathable shell layer. Moisture-wicking underwear is your friend in both heat and rain.

If you’re in bear country, bring bear spray. Bring snacks, carry water, and make sure you actually partake in both throughout your hike. You’re less likely to notice your thirst and fatigue compared with warm weather hiking, so it’s important to keep on top of hydration. Also, be mindful that seemingly dry fallen leaves can trap moisture, increasing your risk of slipping and sliding.

And once you’re ready to hit the trail? Don’t forget to look up and enjoy the scenery—That’s really the whole point, after all.