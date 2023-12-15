In the Faroe Islands, Being Invited Into Locals' Homes Is Tradition

As the sunlight begins to fade on a late fall evening in the Faroe Islands, locals in the tiny village of Syðrugøta are drawn out of colorful homes lining the fjord. This time of year typically warrants an extra layer of clothing to brave the bone-chilling temperatures or relegates the community to cozy nights at home under a sheep’s wool blanket, but tonight is different. The reason to venture out is HOYMA, a music festival hosted on the key of Eysturoy each October, where attendees listen to 20 intimate, acoustic concerts from the comfort of their neighbors’ living rooms. Imagine an intense piano ballad echoing through the halls of one house, and the twang of a lively country trio reverberating through the one adjacent. Walking from house to house all night long is a bit like trick-or-treating. But instead of chocolates or pumpkin-shaped sweets, guests are greeted at the door with a pour of schnapps from a communal shot glass and the sounds of local tunes sung in the Faroese language.

Photo courtesy of Visit Faroe Islands

It’s a night of multi-generational merrymaking. But for the Faroese people, it’s much more than that. Located between Iceland and Scotland, the Faroe Islands are ruled by the Danish, who outlawed the native language for nearly 300 years. That meant Danish replaced Faroese in schools and all official documentation. But all the while, locals kept the language alive in their own homes through traditions like heimablídni, which translates into something like “home hospitality,” and húsagonga, which means walking from house to house and gathering in the living room for celebrations—just as they still do today during HOYMA. Jón Tyril is one of the founders of the event, as well as the popular G! Festival, which is a much larger, multistage music event that takes place every summer and draws thousands of visitors to the 18-island archipelago. He says bringing people together to connect over the Faroe Islands’ shared cultural history is what drove him to start this series of homegrown concerts. “I wanted to get back to basics,” he says. “[HOYMA] cuts away the distance between the audience and the performer and establishes as powerful a connection as possible between the two.”

Photo by Klara Johannesen, courtesy of the Faroe Islands

Beyond larger events like HOYMA, locals regularly host more intimate gatherings that take place right in their living rooms, which means visitors can build their itineraries around the traditions of heimablídni and húsagonga. From knitting clubs, where attendees craft sweaters and socks with yarn spun from the islands' famous swath of sheep, to other events like nature printing classes, the opportunities cover all areas of art and culture and are open to both locals and tourists. Dining is one of the most accessible ways for visitors to do as the locals do in the Faroe Islands. Dishes like seasonal fish, hearty lamb dishes, and desserts made with rhubarb are staples of this Nordic land, along with rarer specialties like fermented meats and whale blubber. And locals are eager to fire up the stove and set the table to share the entire culinary portfolio with visitors. Some home hospitality experiences can only be organized directly with locals, but websites like eatlocal and Visit Faroe Islands make it easy to connect and do things like fish with a local family then use your catch to prepare a traditional dinner.

Photo courtesy of Heimablídni

Named for the home hospitality tradition, Heimablídni is a sheep farm run by ninth-generation farmers Anna and Oli Rubeksen. Along with caring for a flock of 150 sheep, lambs, and other animals, they've hosted regular supper clubs for the past decade as a nod to this important tradition. During each supper club, people from near and far gather at a long dining table that overlooks the rugged coast and feast on a five-course meal that features dishes like fish soup or roasted lamb. They also learn more about the islands from the Rubeksens. Growing up on the farm, Anna learned to preserve meat from the annual slaughter and cook with other ingredients grown on their plot of land. She shares that knowledge with the dinner attendees, while Oli—who is from nearby Tórshavn, the islands' capital and largest town—can speak to how the destination’s growing popularity has shaped the community. “Guests share that they feel no need to rush out after the meal is over, often staying late just to chat, with all of us losing track of time,” Rubeksen says. “And that’s the piece of this experience you can’t replicate in a restaurant or other eatery.” The Faroe Islands are full of wonders to explore, from mountainous terrain to tiny fishing villages along the coast to robust seafood dishes and stores filled with expertly crafted sweaters. But gather around the table at Heimablídni, linger in the doorway at a HOYMA concert, or join a living room knitting club, in order to get a real, lasting sense of this remarkable territory.

