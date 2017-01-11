You Can Finally Take a Legal Ferry to Cuba

It seems like getting to Cuba gets a little easier every day. First, travel restrictions were relaxed, opening up opportunities to see the land of Cohibas, Yank Tanks, and Jon Secada without having to plan a cultural exchange or do anything illegal. And now, you don't even have to fly there -- you can take a boat, no problem.

President Obama just reinstated ferry service between Florida and Cuba, making it easier than ever to head to Havana. This is a historic event, as ferrying between the two countries has been off-limits for 56 years -- just ask Elian Gonzalez.

The Sun Sentinel reports so far four ferry services have received official approval to operate from the US Treasury and Commerce department, including Havana Ferry Partners, Baja Ferries, United Caribbean Lines and Airline Brokers Co. More companies will likely apply for licensing and receive approval within the coming months, increasing competition and, hopefully, driving down prices.