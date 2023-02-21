Sustainable Travel Meets Bedouin Tradition at This Remote Hotel in Jordan

When you think of Jordan, you probably think of Petra, the red-hued ruins of an ancient city so breathtaking they’re considered one of the Seven Wonders of the World. But Feynan Ecolodge, located about two hours from Petra in eastern Jordan’s Wadi Feynan, is another wonder worthy of a visit.

The quiet hits you on arrival. After you check in at reception, you’re still a bouncy half-hour drive away from the main building, trading out your own transportation to hop into a 4x4 trunk that's better equipped to handle the rough roads through the Dana Biosphere Reserve. While you've surely passed a few small communities (and a few intense games of youth football) on your way to Feynan, the area directly surrounding the lodge is populated by only a handful of Bedouin communities. It’s a place where you can watch the rugged hills of the Great Rift Valley turn pink in the evening light, with only an occasional local and their herds of goats for company.