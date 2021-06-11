A First Timer’s Guide to a Vanlife Road Trip

Booking your house-on-wheels

Getting into the camper van spirit was easy. I hopped on the site Outdoorsy: basically the Airbnb for camper vans, RVs, and trailers. Using the handy dandy filter tool, I found a slew of camper vans to choose from, each with their own personality. I was drawn to Suerta’s spunky interior; she had me at the purple string lights and mural that adorned the long interior wall. She came equipped with a small stovetop burner, plates and cups, storage, and even a blackout curtain by the front windshield for privacy. As a bonus, her name meant “lucky” and I’d take what I could get.

Suerta’s owner met us at the airport to give us a rundown of the van’s inner workings, quirks, and even got some solid suggestions of where to go. Just like Airbnb, the amenities and overall experience with

Outdoorsy

will differ from van to van, but

there are

plenty of rental outfitters

out there.

LA-based

Texino