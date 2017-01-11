Would You Eat a Sandwich Made out of Intestines?

On this week's episode of The Explorers, our buddy Trevor James of The Food Ranger is in Istanbul, Turkey, trying out a sandwich that doesn't quite sit right in our stomachs... or does it? Watch as James takes a bite out of kokorec, an intestine sandwich that's actually got a tasty tomato and basil flavor. According to James, the lamb intestines do kind of taste like sh*t if they aren't cleaned properly, but otherwise, there ain't nothing sh*tty about this sandwich.
