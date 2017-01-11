Plan Your Trips Around Food, Because All Other Vacations Are Trash

This is yes bueno, doubly so when you remember that cuisine is the swiftest education in a city’s actual personality. The quickest way to get to know a place, after all, is through its food & drink.

Of course, you might have other opinions to consider. You may be traveling with a love interest, or a close friend. Perhaps you’re a practicing sadist, and have elected to travel abroad with a large group of loosely connected acquaintances who don’t speak the language. Maybe one of them is Carl Icahn. Whatever.

The point is, fulfilling yourself on vacation is tricky enough as it is, without worrying about renting jetskis for the day because Carl has never ridden one before. That rich bastard can buy as many jetskis as he wants, and now I have to waste an afternoon on this, you’ll think to yourself bitterly. Outwardly, you’ll smile and go with the flow. This is called resent, and it will ruin your vacation faster than an all-inclusive resort (though those generally tend to be pretty boring, too.)