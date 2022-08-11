An Outstanding Culinary Program Makes This Maui Resort a Must-Visit

Photo courtesy of Four Seasons Maui

Fire & Wine dinner | Photo courtesy of Four Seasons Maui

“One of the most beautiful things about food is that it’s a natural way to learn about other cultures and it's also one of the easiest parts of a culture to share,” says Patria. That’s the intention for this year’s Food & Wine Classic, named “Best of the Best New Wine Festival” by Robb Report when it debuted in 2019. This edition promises to be even more grandiose and over-the-top, partnering with “wine therapist to the stars” and Wally’s Wine & Spirits president Christian Navarro to bring together a diverse lineup of chefs across regions and generations. “In addition to bringing in Michelin Star chefs like Wolfgang Puck and Josiah Citrin, we've invited chef Rashida Holmes, who is bringing a Caribbean spin to things, and we also have chef Sheldon Simeon, who's a local favorite around here. We've put together a group of people who are all going to learn from one another while presenting a great spread of different cuisines, styles, and types of foods for our guests.” As Patria explains, the emphasis on California-based chefs is coincidental, but fitting. “​Wolfgang Puck is obviously a master at fusing California cuisine with the Pacific Rim, plus he's got Spago here on property, so that worked out really well. California cuisine really lends itself to so many different influences, and I feel like that's something the state has in common with Hawaii. We've got all these different cuisines and beautiful local farms that produce fresh ingredients and great products—things that California chefs rely on heavily. The cuisines just meld together extremely well.”

Opening night gala | Photo courtesy of Four Seasons Maui

Between activities that range from lunch with Bridgetown Roti owner Rashida Holmes to an elegant champagne brunch where Patria and executive pastry chef Alexadre Chersouly will offer opulent brunch classics with a twist, your date card will be stacked over Labor Day weekend. But if there’s one event to highlight and underline in your calendar, it’s the opening night gala on Friday, September 2, an intimate evening and grand tasting on the resort’s oceanfront lawn where guests will mingle with chefs and vintners. “We’ll be highlighting our pastry chef, myself, and all of our celebrity chefs and vintners who are coming in. You’ll get to try all of the different food offerings and all the amazing wines we're going to have. It's going to be a delicious sampling of all the great experiences you’ll get to have throughout the weekend,” Patria divulges. Summer is flying by (no doubt due to our planet’s faster pace), so don’t delay on booking your stay at Four Seasons Maui for the annual Food & Wine Classic. Who knows, you might end up on a flight with Hawaiian native Jason Momoa.

