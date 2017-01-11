Uber Is Giving Away Free Airport Rides Right Now. Here's How to Get Them.

If you have an American Express card, link to to your Uber account.

Go into the Promotions tab and enter the promo code "AMEXAIRPORT." If you have the new app, this is done in the Payments section.

When you get to the airport, summon your Uber car. The app should automatically credit you $65 towards the ride. If it doesn’t, contact customer service and your charge will be adjusted.

Which airports are included?

Some of the big ones. Until December 31st you can use your free rides from any of these 11 airports:

LaGuardia Airport (LGA)

John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK)

Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR)

Chicago O'Hare International Airport (ORD)

Chicago Midway International Airport (MDW)

Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA)

Boston Logan International Airport (BOS)

McCarran International Airport (LAS)

George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH)

Washington Dulles International Airport (IAD)

Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA)



Will this save you one thin dime on those ballooning airfares? No, it will not. But it can save you more than $100 in your holiday travel budget, and maybe allow you to buy slightly better Christmas presents for everyone this year.

