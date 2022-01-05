This 13th-Century Chateau Doubles as France’s Best Wine Resort

If late last summer you wandered over to the beaches of Narbonne in France’s Languedoc-Roussillon region (lucky you), you may have seen something unfamiliar: three billowy white tents and, in the sand, wooden deckchairs and canopy beds topped with white cushions—a bonafide beach club. Around the grouping, no other structures. In the wavy heat of the sun, it could almost seem like a mirage.

And if you went back two months later, you would indeed be questioning yourself. This year those white tents, canopy beds, and beach chairs—otherwise known as L’Hospitalet Beach Club—opened for just two months, bustling with visitors (mostly local) enjoying oysters, fresh grilled fish seasoned with local herbs, and wines from owner and winemaker Gerard Bertrand. In accordance with sustainable laws in the area, the club is completely broken down at the end of the beach season, leaving only rose imprints in the sand (from the beveled bottles of Bertrand’s Cote des Roses rosé). Now, like a magic trick, the beaches are empty. To be filled again next April.