Frontier Airlines Is Offering $1 Flights Today

Well, this sure eases the pain of summer ending: Frontier Airlines is offering flights for just one single dollar today.

The one-day "Fly for Only a Buck" promotion is good for flights from Denver, Atlanta, Chicago, Cleveland, Philadelphia, Trenton, and Washington, DC. 

Of course, there's a caveat: the total price for a one-way ticket actually ends up being $15 after taxes and fees. But still, $15 one way is pretty damn cheap. 

Tickets must be purchased by midnight (get on it fast!), and travel is valid from September 2nd-16th. There's one blackout date: September 8th.

You really can't argue with traveling for less than the cost of this Barbra Streisand Ultimate Collection CD

Lucy Meilus is a staff writer for Thrillist and doesn't own that CD, probably.

