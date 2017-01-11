Genius Flight Attendant Blasts Top Gun Song over P.A. During Takeoff

Usually, attempts by flight attendants to entertain their passengers with humor are pretty cringeworthy, coming across more like failed stand-up routines than legitimately funny speeches. Or even worse, they decide to play guitar.
Not all attempts are doomed, though, as evidenced by the above video showing a member of the cabin crew on a Southwest flight who pumps things up to 11 by blasting Kenny Loggins' classic track from Top Gun over the loudspeaker during takeoff. To really seal the deal, he also recites a few choice lines from the movie as the plane begins to ascend -- they do not, however, buzz the tower.
Sure, the wisdom in playing a song called "Danger Zone" during a commercial airline flight might be a bit questionable, and the last thing a weary traveller wants to hear is a rock song from 1986 blaring tinnily over the loudspeaker, but as flight attendant entertainment goes, this is still pretty tough to beat.
