Genius Flight Attendant Blasts Top Gun Song over P.A. During Takeoff

Usually, attempts by flight attendants to entertain their passengers with humor are pretty cringeworthy, coming across more like failed stand-up routines than legitimately funny speeches. Or even worse, they decide to play guitar.

Not all attempts are doomed, though, as evidenced by the above video showing a member of the cabin crew on a Southwest flight who pumps things up to 11 by blasting Kenny Loggins' classic track from Top Gun over the loudspeaker during takeoff. To really seal the deal, he also recites a few choice lines from the movie as the plane begins to ascend -- they do not, however, buzz the tower.