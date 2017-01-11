The Worst Sucker Bets You Can Make at a Casino

Big 6/Big 8 = small wins

These two even-money bets originated as easy introductory bets for women when craps was considered too complicated for females. Thankfully, this sexist attitude has mostly gone away, but these bad bets still remain on many tables as a simple and easy way to lure in inexperienced players. Why is this a bad bet? By simply making a place bet on the 6 or 5, the bettor wins at a rate of 7-6 rather than even money. Or, a come bet that lands on the 6 or 5 will earn an even better 6-5 payout. So the Big 6 and Big 8 are just offering you worse odds for a bet you can make elsewhere on the table.

Watch out for casinos that cap pass line bets

At the craps tables, the best bet is the odds bet on the Pass Line or Don’t Pass Line. Why is this? Players are paid in the true odds of rolling that point number (the number being rolled hopefully before crapping out). For that reason, smart players maximize the amount they bet on the odds and avoid bets like the Field and prop bets. However, many casinos are a bit stingy about what can be placed to back up that Pass Line bet. Some casinos may offer only double or triple odds. The best bet? If you’re in Vegas, try Downtown casinos where odds are usually better. There are also two nice options on the Strip for those looking to really maximize those odds. “There are only two casinos that offer 100x odds and both are on the Strip -- Casino Royale and Cromwell,” according to Curtis. “Though Downtown generally has better odds on all games.”