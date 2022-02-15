The Gangster Museum of America Takes Us Back to When Mobsters Ruled Spa City

On the morning of June 17, 1933, a train leaving from Fort Smith, Arkansas, pulled up to Kansas City’s Union Station. On it were a group of officers and one FBI Special Agent, with federal prisoner Frank “Jelly” Nash in tow. They were transporting the infamous burglar and murderer back to the penitentiary in Leavenworth, Kansas, from which he had escaped three years earlier.

Waiting to spring Nash at the station were fully armed mob associates Verne Miller, Adam Richetti, and the notorious bank robber Charles “Pretty Boy” Floyd. The officers disembarked, and just as they had placed Nash in the front seat of their waiting car, a voice was heard saying “Let ‘em have it!” Machine gun fire sprayed, killing two police detectives, the police chief of McAlester, Oklahoma, and four officers, including the Kansas City Special Agent. Also killed? Frank Nash. Whether that was intentional was never determined.

The bloody incident became known as the Kansas City Massacre and is marked in legal history as the catalyst for stronger federal crime laws—including allowing FBI agents to carry firearms and giving them the authority to make arrests. (Before that, their jurisdiction was much more limited.)

But there’s also something else notable: Frank Nash had been hiding out for years—enjoying underworld protection after breaking parole—in Hot Springs, Arkansas. That wasn’t by accident.

