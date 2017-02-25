Why Miami Is the Greatest Gay Destination in America

S outh Florida is one of the great gay havens in America. Hell, it's one of the great gay havens of the world. But it's easy to miss the good stuff.

Understand: South Florida -- by which I mean Palm Beach, Broward, and Miami-Dade Counties -- is basically one big city. From the red-roofed housing developments in south Homestead to the prefab luxury 'hoods north of Jupiter, SoFla is 130 miles of unbroken urban sprawl. Each town is a universe unto itself. Some of the burgs are full of what used to be called Florida crackers -- folks with sawgrass scars and intimate knowledge of gator behavior, who make their livings in and around the primeval Everglades swamp. Those burgs do not incubate much in the way of gay life. Another of the burgs might in fact be the gayest place in the whole world -- and if you're not from here, you probably have never heard of it.