A Hero Bartender Covered His House in 32,000 Beer Bottles

Where it stands today, it may not stand forever

Though Dobson's insulation theory worked, and this two-bedroom bungalow (complete with water heater!) was said to be the warmest in Keno City, no one has occupied the house since Dobson left town. The Keno City Hotel is under new ownership, and its proprietors have opted to live elsewhere.

Unfortunately the house has started to sink, one regular told me at the Keno City Hotel bar. (He preferred not to be identified; probably why he lives in a town of 25 people in the Yukon.)



"All those bottles are heavy, ya know," he said. "And that permafrost can't hold it. So if you look, the foundation's starting to slip into the ground."



Sure enough, it is. If you happen to find yourself anywhere near the Yukon, you should probably check this out. Much like a lot of the other arctic features of this region, it might not be around forever.