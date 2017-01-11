The World's 12 Most Luxurious Lake Towns

Ever since Robin Leach spent the better part of the '80s screaming at us about the ridiculous homes of the rich and famous, we've all been a little captivated by them. And by "captivated," we mean developed an unhealthy obsession/entire genre of entertainment that includes such "cultural" advances as My Super Sweet 16 and Shahs of Sunset. Thanks, Robin. Thanks a lot.

If we learned anything, though, about A-listers and billionaires from all of that bad TV, it's that they do know the coolest places to put their overdone homes. And, if they have a fancy lake house, you can almost bet it's gonna be in one of these 12 towns.